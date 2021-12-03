Why Are Covid Vaccinations Increasing in Popularity Across the United States?

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 immunizations are on the rise as states throughout the country continue to confirm occurrences of the worrying Omicron form.

The CDC recorded a daily change in immunization of 2,181,735, the highest daily total since May. It’s worth noting, though, that around half of the doses recorded were booster shots. Around a third of the dosages were the first ones.

According to health officials, the disparity between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been immunized is prompting new varieties to emerge. Overall, vaccination rates appear to be increasing, but at a slow pace.

AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer, among others, have said that they are working on ways to improve their vaccines to tackle the Omicron form.

President Joe Biden explained that his strategy to limit illnesses “doesn’t require shutdowns or lockdowns,” but rather “widespread immunizations and boosters, and testing a lot more.”

The Omicron variety has been identified in five states, with the first instances confirmed in New York only recently.