Why Ann Coulter is a character in the first episode of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

Season 3 of American Crime Story contains well-known actors portraying the main protagonists in the Clinton impeachment case. Few fans, on the other hand, expected Cobie Smulders of How I Met Your Mother to reprise her role as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter twice in Episode 1 of the FX show.

Betty Gilpin of GLOW was slated to play Coulter in the production at first, however she had to drop out due to scheduling difficulties caused by COVID.

Before she became famous for her outspoken, far-right beliefs on immigration, abortion, and Islam, Coulter played a minor but significant role on the side of Paula Jones, who filed a lawsuit alleging Clinton had sexually harassed her in May 1994.

Here’s how she fits into the plots of Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), and Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment (Beanie Feldstein).

American Crime Story: Why Ann Coulter Is Impeached

Coulter became an unpaid legal advisor on the matter after Paula Jones filed her claim, preparing legal briefs for Jones’ lead lawyer Joseph Cammarata.

She was previously known as “an obscure Senate aide,” according to the Washington Post. Her legal buddy George Conway, on the other hand, requested her to assist him with the Jones case (future husband of Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway).

Coulter confirmed one of her key contributions to the scandal in a 1999 interview with the Hartford Courant: she was the one who linked to the press Jones’ description of Bill Clinton’s penis.

She claimed she leaked to keep Jones from agreeing to a settlement. “I thought if I released the differentiating attribute, it would indicate bad faith in negotiations,” she told the interviewer. Bob Bennett, a Clinton lawyer, would believe Jones had leaked it. Cammarata would be furious at Bennett since he would know he hadn’t released it himself. It might prolong discussions long enough for me to reach [Jones adviser] Susan Carpenter-McMillan and tell her that I thought settling would be bad for Paula, that it would harm her reputation, and that she had other lawyers on her side.”

“We were worried that Jones would settle,” Coulter is reported as saying in Michael Isikoff’s book Uncovering Clinton. It was the polar opposite. This is a condensed version of the information.