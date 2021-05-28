Why Alan Arkin is Leaving as Norman in ‘The Kominsky Method’

The Kominsky Method has become one of Netflix’s most popular cult shows, winning two Golden Globes and attracting a devoted fan following who like the chemistry between Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. When the show returns for Season 3, though, one of these famous actors will be missing.

The Kominsky Method Season 3 is set to be the final season of the program about an old has-been actor and his long-suffering agent and pal, according to Deadline. Arkin, who played agent Norman Newlander in the Netflix program, will not be returning.

According to reports, Arkin’s departure from the program was always planned after Season 2, and his representatives and/or Netflix just postponed revealing that he would not be returning for Season 3.

According to Deadline, he was not written out of the show at the end of Season 2 because the program’s creators were unsure if it would be renewed for another season. However, after learning of his departure earlier this year, the writers have already written him off the show, and his departure will be handled in Season 3.

We met Robbie (Haley Joel Osment), Norman’s grandson who is on the run from the Church of Scientology, at the end of the last season of The Kominsky Method. The finale had Norman calling his “friend Tom” to get Scientology off of Robbie’s back, seemingly setting up a season of Norman rescuing his grandson out of trouble. However, since that Arkin has announced that he would not be returning to the series, it is unclear what will happen to this plot.

“I don’t know whether they have formally determined that there will be a season 3 – I feel like there probably will,” Osment remarked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. There’s absolutely a lot more that could happen with the character in the way we leave it.”

The 86-year-old Arkin’s first main appearance on television since 2001’s 100 Centre Street was in The Kominsky Method. In the lead, I’m speaking with Deadline. This is a condensed version of the information.