Why Adele Despises the Term “Revenge Body”

After a long sabbatical from the music world, Adele is set to release a new album, and fans are excited to hear what the singer has in store for them.

The London-born singer conducted a candid interview ahead of her upcoming album, “30,” in which she discussed her divorce, the impact it had on her kid, and her body image.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Adele Adkins, is known for losing a lot of weight and going through a divorce in recent years.

Adele’s weight loss has been the focus of numerous stories in today’s diet and fitness-obsessed society, with her new shape touted as her post-divorce “revenge body.”

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki divorced earlier this year after a year of separation.

What exactly is a vengeance body? “When you split up with someone, generally a cheating piece of s*** who wasn’t worth your time, and you work your ass off to look the best you can just to piss him/her off and make them regret their terrible decisions,” according to the Urban Dictionary. Adele, on the other hand, dismissed accusations that she had a “revenge body,” calling the idea “crazy.” She claimed that her weight loss was due to a lot of exercise rather than a strict diet.

"There will be no intermittent fasting." "I haven't done anything," she told Vogue. "In fact, because I work out so hard, I eat more than I used to." And then there's the entire 'Gets Revenge Body' stuff… Oh, my goodness. "Suck my d***!" says the narrator.