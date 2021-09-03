Who’s Who in the New Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi’ Cast & Character Guide

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian-led superhero film.

The titular hero is forced to meet his father Wenwu in this action-packed MCU episode directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

The cast and the characters they play are listed below.

Shang-Chi

Simu Liu, who rose to prominence in the comedy Kim’s Convenience, plays Shang-Chi.

As a teen, Liu’s character managed to flee his father’s grasp and fled to the United States, changing his identity from Shang-Chi to Shaun.

After learning that his sister Xialing is in danger from Wenwu ten years later, he chooses to travel to Macao with his best friend Katy to find her.



Katy

Awkwafina, the actor and rapper who won a Golden Globe for her starring performance in the comedy The Farewell and has acted in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8, plays Katy.

After becoming friends after the latter defends the former from school bullies, Shang-Chi and Katy share an interesting will-they-won’t-they relationship dynamic.

They’re both valets, and they’re content to keep it that way until Shang-Chi discloses the truth about his history.

Wenwu

Tony Leung, a Hong Kong celebrity and one of Asia’s most successful performers, plays Wenwu. Infernal Affairs, Chungking Express, and In the Mood for Love are among his critically lauded films, the last of which won him Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

Leung’s persona Wenwu, commonly known as the Mandarin, is the leader of the criminal organization Ten Rings. Wenwu wields the Ten Rings, an ancient weapon he employs in battle.

Xialing

