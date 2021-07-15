Who’s Who in ‘American Horror Stories’ Episodes 1 and 2: Who’s Who in ‘Rubber (Wo)Man’?

FX’s American Horror Stories is now available on Hulu. The first of the independent stories is “Rubber (Wo)Man,” which takes place in the first season of the main show’s so-called “Murder House.”

A family moves into the property with the intention of converting it into a macabre B&B for true crime lovers over the course of two episodes. Though cast members from the first season of American Horror Story, such as Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters, do not return in this episode, it does feature some former stars of the show in new roles, as well as the introduction of some actors who not everyone will recognize—but their famous parents will.

Scarlett is a high-school girl who moved into the Murder House with her two fathers and has a taste for violent pornography.

McCormick played Emma, a nine-year-old Larry David fan, in Curb Your Enthusiasm as a child. She has now gone on to star in Disney series such as ANT Farm and Jessie.

Michael Bomer—Matt Bomer

Michael is one of Scarlett’s fathers, and he has reservations about her coming into the house.

Matt Bomer, the former star of American Horror Story’s Hotel season, plays him. He also appeared in Magic Mike, Doom Patrol, Will and Grace, and The Sinner, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in The Normal Heart.

Troy Creel—Gavin Creel

Troy is Scarlett’s other father, who is cynically attempting to flip the Murder House for a quick profit—if he doesn’t fall bankrupt first.

Gavin Creel, the Tony-winning Broadway star of Hello Dolly!, plays him. in one of his early film roles

Maya Angelou—Paris Jackson

Scarlett’s high school crush, Maya, appears to be flirting with her—but things aren’t always as they seem.

Paris Jackson, who has previously been in Fox’s Star as well as the films Gringo and The Space Between, plays her. She is, however, arguably best known as one of Michael Jackson’s offspring.

Ruby Gerber—Kaia Gerber

Ruby, one of the Murder House’s numerous violent ghosts, is introduced in Episode 2 and begins a relationship with Scarlett.

Kaia Gerber, a model-turned-actor, plays her.