Who’s Returning in the Reboot of ‘Sex and the City’?

With the Friends reunion special airing 17 years after the famous sitcom ended, it appears that television nostalgia is at an all-time high.

As a result, the production of the Sex and the City sequel program And Just Like That… has piqued the interest of fans all around the world, with narrative and cast details quietly trickling out to a hungry public.

So, when the HBO Max series starts filming in New York City this summer, who will be reprising their roles?

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays protagonist Carrie Bradshaw in the popular trilogy, will be strutting through the bustling bars and cafes of the Big Apple in her Manolo Blahniks.

Regulars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) are both back, and their characters’ love lives will undoubtedly continue to be a topic of conversation over cocktails and coffees.

Kim Cattrall’s sex-positive Samantha Jones, possibly SATC’s most popular character, will, however, be absent.

Despite their image as confidantes on the program and in the two films that followed, Kim told Piers Morgan in 2017 that she had “never been friends” with her co-stars and that she was done with her role as Samantha.

While Carrie will no longer be able to lean on the shoulder of a friend, she will be able to console herself in the arms of the dashing John James “Mr. Big” Preston, after Chris Noth’s return to the character was announced.

His presence is a hopeful symbol of continuous marital bliss after upgrading his position from the man with whom Carrie had illicit trysts to the one with whom she exchanged nuptials in 2008’s first SATC film.

“I’m pleased to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said of the actor’s comeback. “How could we ever write a new Sex and the City chapter without our Mr. Big?”

While the production team has yet to confirm it, John Corbett, who portrayed Carrie’s on-again, off-again lover Aidan Shaw in the franchise, told Page Six in April that he was “extremely excited” about the potential of returning.

