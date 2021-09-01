Who’s in the Voice Cast for Episode 4 of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

What If…?, a Marvel animated series, features a star-studded cast throughout its inaugural season, and Episode 4 is no exception.

What If…? examines the multiverse’s occurrences. investigates how important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have unfolded differently if crucial moments had been altered.

The fourth episode, titled “What if Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands,” is a reimagining of the film Doctor Strange that focuses on the titular sorcerer and his fall from grace.

Rather than losing his hands in a vehicle accident as in the 2016 picture, Stephen Strange loses his heart as a result of the death of Dr. Christine Palmer.

Strange, bereft of hope, decides to utilize the Eye of Agamotto to change the past and prevent Palmer’s terrible death.

This website can also tell you who appears in the most recent episode of the animated series.

Who will appear in the fourth episode of What If…?

Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as The Watcher, a cosmic creature who narrates the story and observes events unfold from afar, as he has in every episode thus far.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his eponymous role as Doctor Strange, with various versions of the character using his American accent.

Rachel McAdams returns as Dr. Christine Palmer, a character she initially played in Scott Derrickson’s 2016 film.

Benedict Wong, who has played Wong since 2016, and will next be seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is another actor returning to the fray.

Tilda Swinton reprises her role as The Ancient One, Strange’s mentor and Sorcerer Supreme.

Meanwhile, Ike Amadi assumes the character of O’Bengh, a librarian at the Lost Library of Cagliostro who meets Strange during the episode.

In Doctor Strange, Kaecilius, a former Master of the Mystic Arts member, and his disciples stole the Book of Cagliostro in order to garner power from the Dark Dimension and grant Dormammu access to Earth.

Despite the fact that O’Bengh did not appear in Doctor Strange, the figure is thought to be the person who is currently known as Cagliostro in Marvel comics.

