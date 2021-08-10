Who’s in the Voice Cast for Episode 1 of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

The first episode of Marvel’s What If…? will premiere on Disney+ on August 11 and will focus on Hayley Atwell’s character Agent Peggy Carter.

What Would Happen If…? is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) multiverse and looks at how certain significant events from the MCU could have gone differently.

What would have occurred if Agent Carter had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers during World War II, questions the first episode of the animated series?

The trailer for the series, which was unveiled on July 29, revealed a spy version of Captain Carter.

Many of the original cast members from the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger will reprise their roles in animated form, according to IMDb, and this website can tell who will be returning.

In Marvel’s What If…, who stars in the first episode?

Peggy Carter is being voiced by Hayley Atwell, who enthused on social media on Monday about seeing her character in a “position of prominence and power.”

“Here she is…,” she captioned a photo of her character dressed as Captain Carter. Our Peg in a more visible and powerful position, raising the bar for female representation in this genre…

“I admire my Marvel family and their broad vision… The first episode of Marvel Studios’ @WhatIf premieres on @DisneyPlus on Wednesday, and you can see Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers in a whole new light.”

Dominic Cooper will return to reprise his role as Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father, and Sebastian Stan will voice Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Cooper teased fans with a photo of himself in character on Instagram, writing: “Howard Stark 10 years ago thinking @whatif he could create a gadget that lets him to be someone else.”

Stanley Tucci, who played Dr. Abraham Erskine, the scientist who produced the Super Solider Serum, will also be reprising his role.

Toby Jones also makes a cameo as Arnim Zola, the HYDRA scientist who kidnapped Barnes, experimented on him, and turned him into a Winter Soldier operative.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, albeit it is uncertain how significant his part will be. This is a condensed version of the information.