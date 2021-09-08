Who’s in the third season of ‘The Circle,’ and who are they portraying? .

The Circle is back for a third season, with contestants trapped in residences and forced to play on a social media platform. The goal of the game is to stay in The Circle, thus some participants will pretend to be someone they aren’t in order to keep their spot.

The show is perfect for a pandemic era, with contestants living completely separate lives and only contacting via the internet.

Players will choose whether to play as themselves or as other individuals, and they will occasionally play dirty to avoid being sent home.

This year’s performance included a few catfishes, while others portray slightly sanitized versions of their genuine personalities.

As the game premieres on Netflix, we break down the players of The Circle, where you can find them on their real social media profiles, and who they’re pretending to be.

