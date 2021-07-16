Who’s in the Season 2 Cast of ‘Making the Cut,’ and Where Can You Buy Their Clothes Online?

After more than a year apart, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back to find the next fashion megastar (not to be confused with Netflix’s soon-to-be-cancelled Next in Fashion). This time, ten new designers from around the world compete for a $1 million prize and a spot in Amazon’s fashion stores.

Klum, Gunn, and new judges Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow will decide who makes the final cut. Designers from from all over the world, from Australia to Colombia, Poland to India. However, all of them have collections that viewers of Making the Cut can purchase right now.

Who are the Making the Cut Season 2 contestants? Ferguson, Ally

Ally is a Los Angeles native and former package designer who launched Seeker, a gender-inclusive organic hemp business.

Where to get her clothes: Ally’s website is seeker.earth, which is appropriately eco-friendly.

Andrea Pitter is a writer.

Andrea, who is she? Andrea P., the first of two Andreas in Season 2 of Making the Cut, is a Brooklyn-based bridalwear designer and owner of the Pantora Bridal line. In Making the Cut, she makes the transition from couture to ready-to-wear.

Wedding gowns are offered at the Pantora flagship shop in Brooklyn; ready-to-wear is available at pantorabridal.com.

