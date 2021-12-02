Who’s in the ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Voice Cast?

Netflix has released the fifth season (and sixth part) of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, which adapts the manga’s “Stone Ocean” arc.

The season introduces the next generation of the Joestar family, as well as a slew of new characters, including the first female JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh.

“Stone Oceon” follows Jolyne Kujo, Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, as she finds unusual powers after her father gives her a pendant.

Jolyne has been imprisoned for 15 years after being falsely accused of murder and must find a method to flee before DIO’s disciple Enrico Pucci tracks her down and murders her.

With so many new characters in “Stone Ocean,” there’s a new cast of actors to play them, and The Washington Newsday has a list of the actors who are playing them.

Who Is in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Voice Cast?

Kira Buckland portrays Jolyne in the “Stone Ocean” storyline, but she had previously voiced Reimi Sugimoto in the “Diamond is Unbreakable” arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

“For the past 8 years, I have dreamed that this moment would one day come,” Buckland said on Twitter, expressing her joy at being cast as the first female JoJo.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but… Being the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN is the greatest honor of my life.” “Finally, my dream has come true.” Enrico Pucci, Jolyne’s nemesis, is played by YongYea, who described the role as a “once-in-a-lifetime dream role” for which he was “grateful beyond words and feeling immensely lucky.”

Casey Mongillo as Emporio Alnio and Tiana Camacho as Ermes Costello are among the new voice performers, while Jotaro Kujo and DIO are played by Matthew Mercer and Patrick Seitz, respectively.

For the past eight years, I’ve hoped that this day would come.

It’s hard for me to believe I’m saying this, but…

Being the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN is the greatest honor of my life.

My wish has finally been granted. pic.twitter.com/MRDdBzeD1k STONE OCEAN (@KiraBuckland) December 1, 2021. — Kira Buckland STONE OCEAN (@KiraBuckland) December 1, 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.