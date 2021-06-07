Who’s in the cast of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2021, and how can you follow them on social media?

The Bachelorette 2021 premieres on ABC in June, just a few months after the most divisive season of The Bachelor ever. Matt James eliminated new Bachelorette Katie Thurston in 10th place that season, but she will be hoping for a smoother journey to love than his.

To do so, she’ll have to fall in love with one of the eligible bachelors listed below, all of whom she’ll meet on Monday’s episode of the ABC show.

Who is on the cast of The Bachelorette 2021, and where can I find out more about them on social media?

26-year-old Aaron Clancy Who is he, exactly? San Diego, California-based insurance agent