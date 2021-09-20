Who’s in the cast of NCIS Hawai’i with Vanessa Lachey?

With the premiere of the new season today, Hawaii becomes the fourth state to acquire its own NCIS franchise.

NCIS: Hawai’i premieres on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays and will air weekly. The new show is a spin-off of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS is a spin-off of JAG, a legal drama set in the United States Navy.

The new drama follows agents from the fictional Naval Criminal Investigative Service, stationed in the Pearl Harbor Field Office, as they investigate military and national security crimes.

Vanessa Lachey, an actress and model, stars in the new season, which premieres today (September 20). But who does she portray and who will join her in the cast? The following is a list of the main cast members for the new CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles: Hawai’i.

Vanessa Lachey is a model and actress.

Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS: Pearl, is played by former beauty queen Lachey. Jane Tennant is the mother of two children, Julie and Alex Tennant.

Lachey is a former beauty pageant contestant who now hosts pageants. She has been on series such as Dads, Truth Be Told, and Dancing with the Stars.

Mills, Noah

Jesse Boone, Jane Tennant’s second in command and confidant, is played by Mills. Boone is characterized as a former Washington, DC homicide detective.

Mills is a Canadian actor and model who has appeared in 2 Broke Girls, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and NBC’s The Brave.

Yasmine Al-Bustami (Yasmine Al-Bustami)

Al-Bustami is an Emirati-American actress who has appeared in films such as The Originals, The Chosen, and John Legend’s “Surefire” music video.

At NCIS: Pearl, Lucy Tara, she’ll portray a junior field agent.

Antoon, Jason

Antoon has appeared in films such as Claws, No Ordinary Family, and Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report from 2002.

Antoon plays Ernie Malik, a cyber intelligence analyst on NCIS: Pearl.

Tori Anderson is a model and actress.

Anderson, a Canadian actress, plays Kate Whistler, a special agent from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

She has recently been in television shows such as No Tomorrow, Caught, and Blindspot.

Alex Tarrant is a British actor.

Kai Holman is played by Tarrant. Tennant describes him as a nice local and a new member of his squad. Holman joins the team after going home to care for his dying father and coming to terms with a tumultuous past.

Tarrant will, as well. This is a condensed version of the information.