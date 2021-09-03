Who’s in the Cast of Amazon Prime’s Cinderella?

Cinderella is now available in theaters and on Amazon Prime for streaming and download.

The modern-day musical version has a completely new cast and a soundtrack that includes original songs as well as covers by Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna. Camila Cabello, a singer, plays the titular role alongside a slew of big-name Hollywood actors.

This page contains all of the information you need regarding Cinderella 2021’s cast and characters.

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

In a society ruled by men, Camila Cabello plays ‘Ella,’ an ambitious young woman who dreams of one day opening her own business, ‘Dresses by Ella.’

Ella, a commoner, captures the Prince’s attention during the guard-changing ritual, causing her world to be turned upside down for the rest of her life.

Cabello’s first acting performance was in Cinderella. She described playing a Latina Cinderella as a “honor” in an interview with Variety.

“We’ve never seen something like that before….

Cabello expressed his gratitude by saying, “It’s really an honor.”

Cabello is most recognized outside of Cinderella for her immensely successful solo singing career and as a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Nicholas Galitzine — Prince Robert

In Cinderella, Nicholas Galitzine portrays the beloved gorgeous prince from the fable.

Galitzine is a British actor who played Johnnie Blackwell in the film High Strung and Elliot Lefevre in the Netflix series Chambers.

Idina Menzel as Vivian

Cinderella’s nasty stepmother, Vivian, is played by Idina Menzel, and she is hell-bent on sabotaging her relationship with the prince.

Menzel, who has had one of the most successful Broadway careers of all time, is no stranger to musicals.

She is best known for playing Elphaba Thropp in the Broadway musical Wicked, for which she received the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She is most recognized for her roles as Elsa in Frozen, Nancy Tremaine in Enchanted, and Shelby Corcoran in Glee.

Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice

In the Amazon Prime rendition of Cinderella, Minnie Driver plays Queen Beatrice.

Driver is most recognized for her parts in The Phantom of the Opera, Good Will Hunting, and Circle of Friends.

Driver most recently appeared as Stephanie Curran in Amazon Prime’s Modern Love and as Maya DiMeo in Speechless.

