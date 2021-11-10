‘Whoever Asked Out Pays,’ say commenters on a viral video on dating etiquette.

A TikTok video that went viral and received over 3 million views prompted a debate about who should pay for a first date.

“I didn’t have money on our first date, so he simply purchased himself food,” a voiceover in heydiberber’s video stated. “Should I go out with him again?” says the narrator. Before panning across to her date’s table setting, which featured a meal in front of him, the video shows an empty space on a table in front of the TikToker.

“He said pay attention to me or don’t pay attention to me,” the voiceover added.

A post in the Harvard Business Review looked at the financial side of the expectation to pay for dates. For years, males were expected to cover the cost of a woman’s lunch when they went out on a date. However, the article emphasized that it was critical to be honest about money from the beginning in order to create a comfortable equilibrium for both parties.

It went on to say that if a couple wants to keep dating, they need to set clear limits on how much they will spend on gifts and dates.

According to Maryanne Parker, an etiquette coach, as dating habits have changed, so has etiquette.

“The individual who extends the offer should always be prepared to pay the bill, not only willing but virtually obligated,” she told the site.

Heydiberber responded to a remark on the video by saying she asked him out on a date.

A few commenters said that her date should have footed the bill for her supper.

“When going out, real men [pay]for dinner,” one comment said.

“Run girl run,” wrote another viewer. This is a huge red flag. He is obviously not a gentleman.” Another comment read, “And that’s on dating boys, because genuine men would pay for you.” “You can offer to pay on the second date.” Others, on the other hand, said that she shouldn’t have gone on a date without money and that she shouldn’t have expected him to pay for her lunch.

One TikTok user said, “First and foremost, you don’t go on a date expecting the other person to pay.” “Always bring cash and order only what you can afford.” Another remark reflected the sentiment, saying that assuming he would pay for her supper was “disrespectful.”

“My father instilled in me the ability to take care of myself. That. This is a condensed version of the information.