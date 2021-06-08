Who Won’t Return for ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5?

There are spoilers in this article.

Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital left fans wanting more in the season 4 finale of The Good Doctor.

Many of the characters struggled to execute their duties in difficult conditions in Guatemala in Friday night’s episode, but which doctor won’t be returning to St. Bonaventure for a fifth season?

What We Know from Season 5 of The Good Doctor

On May 3, ABC announced that The Good Doctor will return for a fifth season, but no date has been set.

Due to the epidemic, filming for Season 4 was delayed, which may cause the next series’ release date to be pushed back. Seasons 1 through 3 premiered in September, however Season 4 was postponed until November.

Who’s going and who’s joining the cast of The Good Doctor?

Dr. Murphy, a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is expected to be played by Freddie Highmore again in the major role. In last night’s conclusion, Shaun proposed to Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), who also appears to be returning.

Antonia Thomas, who has played Dr. Claire Browne since the pilot, will not be returning. Thomas said her goodbyes on social media, thanking her incredible coworkers on The Good Doctor for the incredible experience. She also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support over the years.

Her character took a job as a surgeon in a Guatemalan hospital, leaving the possibility of a future return open.

d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852″ path d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 This is a condensed version of the information.