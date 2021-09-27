Who Won the WWE Championship Matches at WWE Extreme Rules?

The main event of WWE Extreme Rules played up to its name, with Roman Reigns and Finn Bálor fighting for the WWE Universal Championship with everything from kendo sticks to tables.

The reigning champion, Roman Reigns, enters the ring to defend his championship against Finn Balor in his “Demon” guise.

To be named the champion, both wrestlers brought their A-games to the celebration, as well as everything from chairs to sticks.

However, the conclusion took a strange turn, and fans are still processing it on social media.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship bout after a twist of fate provided him with the perfect opportunity to pin his opponent.

The match was long and arduous, with Reigns’ Bloodline teammates yanking Bálor from the ring at one point so “The Head of the Table” could land a crushing spear.

When the sound of a heartbeat began pulsing across the arena, “The Demon” appeared to be resurrected, and he was ready to claim the victory.

However, catastrophe came for Bálor when the top rope of the ring shattered as he attempted to land his Coup de Grace finish, and he fell to the deck clutching his knee.

This provided Reigns with the ideal opportunity to land another spear, which he did with ease, pinning The Demon.

Given how hard Bálor had fought during the fight, this outcome did not sit well with some fans, who believed this was his chance to win the championship.

#WWEExtremeRules What the Heck Happened to That Ending? RN, I’m completely befuddled. pic.twitter.com/AL3fN8mDC1

September 27, 2021 — RoninGhost (@RoninGhostSam)

#WWEExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/gQdHrr090M Roman Reigns simply wants to know how the heck Finn Balor light ass broke the ring #WWEExtremeRules

— Bron 6 has returned!!!!! (@bron back) 27 September 2021

Ropes that aren’t working properly Even without Brock Lesnar, Finn Roman’s match ended in a weird manner. #ExtremeRules #WWEExtremeRules #WWE pic.twitter.com/EHoMRHAGO4 I believed The Fiend Bray would appear through #ExtremeRules #WWEExtremeRules #WWE pic.twitter.com/EHoMRHAGO4

September 27, 2021 — Showman (@ShowmanCherry)

At the very least, Paul Heyman should have cut the ropes #ExtremeRules #WWEExtremeRules.