Who Won ‘The Circle,’ And How Much Did They Get?

For another year, the Circle has come to an end. There were contestants from all around the United States competing for the prize – albeit via a computer screen in various apartments.

Kai, Nick, ‘Ashley,’ ‘Isabella,’ and James were the five finalists who made it to the end.

Two of them were catfish, with Sophia impersonating her sister Isabella and Matthew impersonating his buddy Ashley.

The other three were playing themselves, and all of the finalists had the opportunity to meet and determine who was the genuine deal before the final.

Following that, the final ratings were conducted, with the winner of a large award being determined.

There are spoilers for The Circle’s finale ahead.

Who Won The Circle United States?

Before they met, the finalists appraised each other in preparation for the final.

The genuine identities of ‘Ashley’ and ‘Isabella’ were revealed as a surprise, but it had no bearing on the decisions taken because the winner’s identity had already been revealed.

Nick came in fifth place after their names were announced in reverse order.

Kai arrived in fourth, followed by ‘Isabella’ in third, leaving only ‘Ashley’ and James.

Despite having spent the least amount of time in The Circle, James was proclaimed the winner, with ‘Ashley’ coming in second.

James was overjoyed, instantly going on a video conversation with his 12-year-long boyfriend to break the news.

