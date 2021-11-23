Who Won the 2021 Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Four couples competed on the dancefloor for the Mirror Ball Trophy in the grand finale of Dancing With the Stars, but only one could be named the genuine winner of the tournament.

On Monday night, the winner of Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars was announced, and the winning couple may come as a surprise to some.

The Top 4 couples: YouTuber JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and celebrity fitness coach Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke took to the dancefloor after an explosive conclusion.

America voted for the one couple they wanted to see lift the Mirror Ball Trophy after all of the couples performed twice.

In the end, Dancing With the Stars was won by basketballer Iman Shumpert and his professional partner Daniella Karagach.

Iman not only won the prize, but he also created history by becoming the first basketball player to reach the final in the show’s 16-year history.

Daniella’s victory is also her first since entering the series as a professional dancer last season.

Iman and Daniella performed a foxtrot and cha-cha mash-up to Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” as their first dance in the final.

Judge Bruno Tonioli dubbed Iman the “King of the Ballroom” after their performance, and the couple achieved a perfect score of 40/40.

Iman and Daniella’s second dance was a freestyle routine to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

“That was my favorite freestyle I have ever seen in 30 seasons,” judge Julianne Hough said after the performance.

After that, Iman and Daniella got their second perfect score of the evening.

Second place went to YouTuber JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, with Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke in third and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten in fourth.

@imanshumpert and @DKaragach, you are the Mirrorball CHAMPIONS!! #Dancing with the Stars #Finale pic.twitter.com/G5LRjJEA2Y #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021 Iman's victory, while well-deserved, may come as a shock to Youtuber JoJo Siwa and her partner.