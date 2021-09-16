Who won the 2021 season of ‘America’s Got Talent’?

After nearly four months of auditions, live performances, and a dramatic finale, America’s Got Talent has selected its champion for another year. This website offers everything you need to know about the two-part finale’s outcomes.

Who will be the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2021?

Dustin Tavella was crowned America’s Got Talent winner after a thrilling two-hour conclusion.

Every week, Tavella dazzled the judges and viewers at home with his mind-blowing magic performances, which were frequently followed by a touching tale about his life, love, family, and relationships.

Tavella wowed the audience with his act about the importance of giving, which he illustrated with a piece of paper and a lot of magic for his last performance.

Tavella will get a $1 million reward as well as the chance to lead a show in Las Vegas this fall at America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

“Thank you guys so much, thank you to everyone who voted for me,” Tavella said through tears after winning. I never thought I’d make it this far; it’s incredible!”

The last time a magician won America’s Got Talent was in Season 13, when magician Shin Lim took home the title.

The results of the polls were disclosed after 90 minutes of entertainment. The five performers with the fewest votes were the first to be eliminated.

Unfortunately for stand-up comedian Gina Brillon, musician Jimmie Herrod, martial arts group World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, vocalist Victory Brinker, and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, their hopes of winning the competition were dashed.

The Top 5 acts in the competition were stand-up comedian Josh Blue, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, aerialist Aidan Bryant, vocalist Brooke Simpson, and magician Dustin Tavella. However, there could only be one winner.

Fifth Position

Artist who can switch gears quickly Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer, Lea Kyle, had been wowing the judges and the crowd with her remarkable quick-change act.

4th Position

Brooke Simpson, who performed a version of Bishop Briggs’ “White Flag” in the finals, sang for her life.