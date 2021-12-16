Who Won Season 41 of ‘Survivor’?

The winner of Survivor 41 has been crowned after weeks of grueling challenges, dramatic tribal councils, and tears in Fiji.

The Final 5 of Survivor 41 were relocated to a new island with no shelter and no food in the finale. They were given two challenges to do in order to establish their value as the single survivor.

Everything you need to know about the victor of Survivor Season 41 can be found below.

Erika Casupanan, Deshawn Radden, Heather Aldret, Xander Hastings, and Ricard Foye competed in the Survivor Season 41 finale for the title of Survivor Season 41 winner.

Just one day before the finale, the final five were relocated to a new island, where they had to do everything they could to survive in torrential rain with no shelter or food. They also had to persuade the jury, which was made up of their deposed rivals, that they were the ultimate survivor.

Erika Casupanan was crowned the champion in the end, becoming the first Canadian woman to win the show.

Erika won the vote by a seven-to-one margin, and she will undoubtedly go down in Survivor history. She is the first woman to win the game since Sarah Lacina in 2017, with men winning the previous six seasons. In addition, men garnered 62 final Tribal Council votes in the previous six seasons, while women received only six.

She is also the first person of Filipino heritage to win Survivor in the United States.

Erika quipped on Twitter after winning, “I must be a witch since I just broke a curse #survival #survivor41.”

Erika spoke with Parade.com about the finale and what it was like to hear her name called.

She stated, ” “For almost ten years, I’ve worked in the field of communications. I spend a lot of my time in my job preparing individuals for interviews, some of which are nasty. And being able to gauge how the interviewer is reacting to choose whether to pivot or stick to the original plan.

