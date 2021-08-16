Who Won Season 3 of CBS’s “Love Island” and What Prize Did They Win?

The third season of Love Island in the United States came to a close with viewers learning which of the four remaining couples would win the huge cash prize.

On the CBS reality show, just four couples remained: Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch, Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser, and Bailey Marshall.

Arielle Vandenberg, the host of Love Island, revealed on August 15 which of these four couples had received the most votes to win the show. Here’s who the fans decided on.

Who was the winner of Love Island Season 3?

Before the winner was revealed, the runners-up learnt that they were not the favorite couple of Love Island viewers.

First, relative newbies Charlie and Alana learnt they were in fourth place after entering on days 19 and 26, respectively. Jeremy, who had been a contender from day one, was informed that he and Bailey (who had entered on day 26) were placed third.

This left Kyra and Will, Olivia and Korey, and Kyra and Will to compete for the title of winning couple.

Korey Gandy, a 28-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Olivia Kaiser, 29, from Anchorage, Alaska, were named the winners of Love Island U.S. in 2021.

They are the first and only pair from the United States to win American Love Island. They follow Justine Ndiba (27) and Caleb Corprew (24) from Season 2, as well as Elizabeth Weber (24) and Zac Mirabelli from Season 1. (22).

On day 32 of the show’s 40 days, Korey and Olivia were officially dating. Olivia had been with Javonny Vega until day 17, when he was dumped. Olivia, on the other hand, was Korey’s sixth girlfriend, following Kyra, Trina Njoroge, Florita Diaz, Cashay Proudfoot, and Leslie Golden.

What do the winners of Love Island take home?

The couple received $100,000 in total, earning a monetary award of $50,000 each, as in previous seasons of Love Island.

On the final day of Love Island, there is usually a surprise twist. Following their win, a couple is given one of two envelopes. One has the word “$100,000” printed on it, while the other is empty. The individual who receives the former envelope must then choose whether to keep all of the money or split it with their spouse.

Korey received the $100,000 envelope this season, but said, This is a condensed version of the information.