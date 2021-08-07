Who Won Season 2 of ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Making the Cut, an Amazon fashion competition, has reached its Season 2 conclusion.

Andrea Pitter, Gary Graham, and Andrea Salazar all advanced to the final together after plans to identify two finalists were abandoned at the end of Episode 7.

All three had to show off a ten-piece collection and pitch their business concepts to Amazon’s fashion director.

One participant was crowned the winner and received the $1 million prize after a runway show and some passionate argument courtesy to judge Jeremy Scott. It was this person.

Who Won Season 2 of ‘Making the Cut’?

The judges discussed after Gary and the two Andreas presented their collections. Gary and Andrea S. faced some criticism, but all three designers were appreciated.

Andrea S.’s gold and silver collection lacked what Scott called a “unique point of view.” Other judges voiced fear that Gary would become “caught in a time warp,” working with historical designs in a way that would keep him a specialized designer rather than the global success the show is aiming for.

Scott, on the other hand, defended Gary vehemently, claiming that he was the genius of the three.

Following the judges’ decisions, Heidi Klum took the stage to reveal the winner of $1 million, an Amazon fashion mentoring, the opportunity to sell two collections on Amazon, and a three-year lease on a Los Angeles store.

But first, she revealed who came in third place among the finalists. Andrea S. was eliminated, leaving Andrea P. and Gary to compete for the title.

The three judges were divided into three groups: each cast their vote, and whoever received the most votes won the show. Klum started things off by voting for Andrea, while Scott, predictably, opted for Gary.

Winnie Harlow, a model, was left with the final say. Andrea was chosen as the winner of Making the Cut 2021, and she is a Brooklyn bridalwear designer. Andrea was then able to surprise her family with a video chat to celebrate her success.

Gary and Andrea S., the losing finalists, received a useful consolation prize as well. On Amazon’s Making the Cut store, they were offered the opportunity to sell their collections.

Andrea Pitter is the show’s first female winner, as well as the first person of color. The Time of Year. This is a condensed version of the information.