Who Won ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′ and Why?

After 12 weeks of fashion and fierce performances on Paramount+, All Stars 6 has come to a close, and we now know who our seventh member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame is.

The final four contestants were Ginger Minj, Eureka, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Kylie Sonique Love, who had to sing and perform a verse of RuPaul and Tanya Tucker’s new song “This Is Our Country.”

Each of the four surviving queens was also questioned by RuPaul and Michelle Visage, and had to present one more show-stopping outfit on the runway before lip-syncing for the rest of their life.

What does the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 get?

The following items are included in this year’s prize:

Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck, and Shea Coulee have all been inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Fierce Drag Jewels’ crown and scepter.

A $100,000 cash reward is up for grabs.

A year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics (this was mentioned at the beginning of All Stars 6, but not when Ru delivered a reward run-down in the final).

Since Season 4 in 2012, the cash prize on Drag Race has been one hundred thousand dollars. In fact, queens won all of the above plus a vacation, a headline spot on the Drag Race tour, and a lifetime supply of NYX Cosmetics a decade ago. Queens, on the other hand, get to keep any money they win along the road, which can greatly boost their earnings in later seasons.

Over time, the scale of that lifelong supply of make-up has shrunk. Every round of candidates from Season 7 onwards got a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills, with the winners of Seasons 5 and 6 receiving “a nauseating supply of ColorEvolution make-up.”

Who was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6?

Kylie Sonique Love, 38, was voted the sixth winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars after the final challenge and lip-sync. She had already won one main challenge and two mini-challenges before being proclaimed the winner. Ra’Jah and Ginger both won two main challenges, but Eureka only won one.

