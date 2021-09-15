Who Won Last Year’s ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and Where Are They Now?

After the final 10 acts gave the performance of their life last night, America’s Got Talent will declare the winner of the 2021 competition tonight (September 15). The voting is now concluded, and the winner artist will receive a one-million-dollar award. But who won last year’s America’s Got Talent and where are they now? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Who Won the 2020 AGT?

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2020 was poet Brandon Leake.

Every week, Leake wowed the judges and the crowd with his spoken word act, making him the first spoken word poet to appear on the show.

It was evident from the start that Leake was someone to keep an eye on, especially after he received the Golden Buzzer Award from judge Howie Mandel in the first round.

Pieces about his sister, who died, his father, daughter, and Black Lives Matter are among his standout performances.

He was the only finalist who did not perform with a visitor. One Republic, Blake Shelton, and JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, to mention a few, were among the performers.

Broken Roots, a singing guitarist duo, came in second, and Cristina Rae, a vocalist, came in third.

“This is a major win for the spoken-word community,” Leake stated after winning the competition. It’s bigger than anything for an art form that has never been in the public to have a chance to win America’s Got Talent. I’m going to demonstrate what a spoken-word poet can accomplish.”

Leake not only won the $1 million reward, but he also received a brand new Kia Stinger and the chance to perform at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

The headlining role in Vegas is generally a three-day residency, but no date has been set.

What happened to Brandon Leake?

Leake has continued to read his poetry since winning America’s Got Talent.

LEVEL, his next album, is due to be released on September 25. It is currently available for pre-order.

Unfortunately, because to the current COVID-19 pandemic, his headline event in Vegas has been postponed; nonetheless, his spot has been secured, and fans can anticipate him to play.