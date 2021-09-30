Who Won ‘Big Brother’ in 2021, and What Did They Get?

The last three house guests at the start of the two-hour finale, the first all-Black finale in Big Brother history, were Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier. The winner of Big Brother Season 23 has been selected after 84 days in the Big Brother House, which included lots of drama, showmances, secret alliances, and fallouts.

Big Brother 2021: Who Won?

Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old Milwaukee attorney, has won Big Brother 2021.

After exiting the Big Brother house, Xavier characterized his victory as “surreal” to host Julie Chen Moonves.

During Sunday’s (September 25) episode, Xavier disclosed the source of his desire and motivation to win the competition: his family, particularly his late brother Arrion and nephew Kobe.

“My ambition to win this season is to pay honor to my late brother,” Xavier wrote in his diary. My brother died shortly before I entered the ‘Big Brother’ home, leaving behind a kid, and when he was still alive, I promised him that as long as I was around, his son would have everything if I had anything to do with it.

“I made a promise to my brother, and nothing is going to stop me from keeping it.”

He received a majority of the vote, with all nine jury members voting in his favor. Xavier joins Dan Gheesling, who won Celebrity Big Brother Season 10, Cody Calafiore, who won Season 22, and Tamar Braxton, who won Season 2.

Xavier is the first African-American to win a reality show in the United States. He also won home the record-breaking $750,000 grand prize, the most in the Big Brother series’ history.

After Xavier won the first round, Derek and Azah participated in Part Two of the Head of House competition during the live finals. They had to answer questions regarding the season’s events in the quickest time possible, using a giant slot machine to match the faces of the houseguests to the correct answers.

Azah prevailed in the end, defeating Derek’s timing of 20 minutes with a time of only 13 minutes.

