Who Won 2021’s ‘The Masked Singer’? The winner of Season 6 has been revealed.

Another season of The Masked Singer has come to a conclusion, and a new winner has been announced.

There were just two singers remaining in the Fox show’s Season 6 finale. The Queen of Hearts and the Bull competed for the Golden Mask this year by playing three songs: a Christmas classic, a “stripped-down acoustic” rendition, and a “all-out spectacular.” The identities of both competitors were subsequently revealed. One is a viral sensation (and Taylor Swift’s bestie), while the other is a folk legend from the 1990s.

The winner of this year’s Golden Ear was also revealed at the Masked Singer finale.

Who was the winner of Season 6 of The Masked Singer?

Bull performed “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree, and “Invisible” by Hunter Hayes in the finale.

Meanwhile, the Queen of Hearts sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “What’s Going On,” and “Firework” by Katy Perry.

The Queen of Hearts had reason to celebrate, as she was voted the season’s champion, joining T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, and Nick Lachey in the winner’s circle.

Bull, who was he?

That meant it was time to reveal Bull’s true identity. Ne-Yo, Brain Littrell, and Lil Uzi Vert were among his first impressions. Nicole Scherzinger, on the other hand, was correct when she suggested Bull was Todrick Hall.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hall said, “She mentioned on the first episode that she thinks she knows who it is, but she’s going to keep her cards close to her breast.” So I knew she knew who I was after she said that in the first episode.” In 2016, the two had previously collaborated on a song called “Papi.” “Who was the Queen of Hearts?” you might wonder. It was time to figure out who the Queen of Hearts was now that the Bull had been revealed. In the first round, the judges picked Fergie, Idina Menzel, Carrie Underwood, and Renee Zellweger, but they were all wrong. Three of the four judges were positive it was Jewel underneath the mask by the final. They were absolutely correct.

Jewel was pragmatic in her own Entertainment Weekly interview when asked why she opted to take the show. “My objective was to be a fantastic, involved, and present mother, but I’m also an artist.” As a result, I discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.