Who Will Star in the Return of ‘MTV Cribs,’ and When Will It Begin? So Far, Everything We’ve Learned

MTV Cribs is making a comeback after more than two decades off the air.

For 13 seasons, the fan-favorite show gave us a behind-the-scenes look into the homes of some of the world’s most famous people.

Fans had the opportunity to explore the houses of A-list celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, and 50 Cent during that time.

MTV Entertainment Group president of Content and chief creative officer Nina L. Diaz remarked, “Cribs didn’t just pioneer the celebreality genre; it created a framework for how we connect on social media.” “For audiences all over the world, we are ecstatic to bring in a new era of this famous franchise.”

When Will MTV Cribs Return to Television?

The show has been rebooted multiple times after its original run ended in 2005, including a short-form digital version on Snapchat Discover in 2017.

A spin-off foreign version began airing in October, in addition to the new season. Celebrities are taken on a tour of their houses outside of the United States in the worldwide edition.

Cribs will air again on MTV on August 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Each 30-minute episode will send you “beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more famous moments like never before.”

Select seasons of MTV Cribs are now accessible to watch on MTV.com and Paramount+ if you’re yearning for the original series.

The worldwide version’s second season began on August 2.

Who Will Play MTV Cribs in the Reboot?

According to People, the show’s first episode would take fans inside TJ Lavin’s home from The Challenge.

The 44-year-old BMX racer displayed his incredible collection of sports memorabilia at his Las Vegas apartment.

He joked, “This is how my house used to look before I got married.”

