Who Will Replace George Stephanopoulos as the Next Guest Host on ‘Jeopardy!’?

After George Stephanopoulos vacates the podium on Friday, July 16, Jeopardy! will have only four celebrity guest hosts left.

Following in the footsteps of prominent names like Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, and Katie Couric, the Good Morning America co-anchor and former Bill Clinton aide will host Jeopardy!, which has been filled by a rotating cast of celebrities since Alex Trebek’s passing last year.

Stephanopoulos hosted only five episodes of the show, and four guest hosts will take over for a week before a permanent host is announced in the fall. After Stephanopoulos, the next host will not only be someone with whom America will wake up, but also someone with whom the GMA host departing the podium will be quite familiar.

Who Will Be the Next Guest Host on Jeopardy!?

Robin Roberts, his co-anchor on Good Morning America, will follow the former host.

From Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23, the Peabody Award-winning journalist, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame member, and author will take the stage.

Following Couric, Mayim Bialik, and Savannah Guthrie, Roberts is the final female guest host. She’s also the first African-American woman to host Jeopardy!

The show’s producers are donating to a charity of Roberts’ choice, as they are with all of the guest hosts. Be the Match, which is part of the National Marrow Donor Program, has been chosen by her.

After Roberts, three hosts remain: former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton (July 26–30); David Faber of Squawk on the Street (August 2–6); and sportscaster Joe Buck (August 2–6). (August 9 to 13).

Three Former Contestants

Guest hosts Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper, as well as Robin Roberts, were prior contestants on Celebrity Jeopardy! She joked that she hadn’t been asked to host the show since she had performed so poorly on the game.

When Roberts was working at ESPN in 1999, she competed against fellow sportscasters Bob Costas and Keith Olbermann. Costas was the big winner of the night, while Roberts lost her prize after answering incorrectly on an ice hockey-related Final Jeopardy! question.

In a March interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Roberts remarked, “I knew I wasn’t intended to be a.” This is a condensed version of the information.