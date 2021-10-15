Who Will Play Theo in Season 3 of ‘YOU’? Actor Dylan Arnold: 5 Interesting Facts

YOU returns for a third season packed of suspenseful twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In Season 3, Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) have relocated to the fictional Los Angeles suburb of Madre Linda with their newborn son Henry in order to establish a fresh life and escape their terrible past.

With a new town came new faces, including their next-door neighbor Theo, a rowdy college student who captivated Love’s eye and almost her heart right away. Theo is played by American actor Dylan Arnold, who is most known for his part in the film YOU.

Dylan Arnold has five interesting facts. 1. He starred in a Harry Styles fan film.

Dylan Arnold is most recognized for his role as Noah in the romance drama Noah’s Ark. Then there’s the Harry Styles-inspired fan film.

In 2020, he repeated his role as Noah in the sequel After We Collided.

Arnold appeared opposite Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Pia Mia, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the films After and After We Collided.

2. Theo and his ‘YOU’ co-star Dylan Arnold are both older than Theo.

Dylan Arnold is a 27-year-old actor who was born on February 11, 1994, in Seattle, Washington.

In YOU, he plays Theo, a failing college student who falls head over heals in love with his next-door neighbor, Love Quinn-Goldberg.

Love, who is in her late twenties, is substantially younger than Theo. He is shown to be 19 years old near the end of the season. Throughout the third season, the age gap between Theo and Love, who is a married lady with a son, is brought up.

Love Quinn actress Victoria Pedretti called Theo and Love’s relationship as “weird and intriguing” in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

The age gap between Arnold and Pedretti isn’t as great as it appears. In actual life, Arnold is older than his co-star.

Pedretti is 26 years old and will turn 27 on March 23.

3. He co-starred in the Halloween films with Jamie Lee Curtis.

In the American slasher film Halloween, Dylan Arnold portrays Cameron Elam.

In the sequel, Halloween Kills, he resumed his role, which launched on Netflix on the same day as YOU Season 3 – Friday, October 15.

