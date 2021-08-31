Who Will Play Poison Ivy in Season 3 of ‘Batwoman’?

The Penguin, Harley Quinn, and The Joker are just a few of the well-known villains in the DC Universe.

And now it’s Poison Ivy’s turn to shine in the CW’s Batwoman series, with the channel announcing that the character has been cast for Season 3.

In the upcoming season, Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy, will make her debut as a rival to Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder.

In a press release obtained by SyFy, it was reported that Bridget Regan would be playing the main villain.

Isley was a “former botany student of Gotham University, who was a dedicated, smart scientist with a mind for improving the world for the better,” according to the press release.

Isley, on the other hand, plans to attain her goals and do what she believes is right by any means necessary, following an experiment in which she was injected with various plant toxins.

Poison Ivy has long been a major foe of Batman in DC comics and other media, and the character was previously played in live-action by Uma Thurman in the critically panned 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Agent Carter, Jane the Virgin, and Paradise Lost are among Regan’s past credits.

Regan portrayed Dottie Underwood, a Soviet sleeper agent who was also one of the first to emerge from the Black Widow program, in Agent Carter.

Renee Montoya will also make a debut as a series regular, so Wilder and the Bat Team will have to deal with more than just Isley.

Victoria Cartagena will play the character, who previously played her on the Fox TV program Gotham.

The cop was a member of the Gotham City Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, and he was investigating Detective Jim Gordon for the alleged death of Oswald Cobblepot.

Cartagena will reprise her role, although it is unknown whether the two incarnations of the character would be linked in the two TV shows.

Robin Givens and Nick Creegan, who will play Jada and Marquis Jet, will join her on set.

Following Ruby Rose’s departure from the show after the first season, where she played Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane, Leslie assumed the title role of Batwoman.

Her departure was explained by the fact that she had embarked on a quest. This is a condensed version of the information.