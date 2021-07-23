Who Will Play in Season 2 of Netflix’s Drama ‘Never Have I Ever’?

The second season of Never Have I Ever is still at the top of the Netflix Top 10 worldwide. In the second season, supermodel Gigi Hadid joined the cast as Paxton’s (Darren Barnet) inner monologue, with famed tennis player John McEnroe as Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner monologue and Andy Samberg as Ben’s inner monologue (Jaren Lewison).

Along with the series’ main cast, there are a few new faces in the cast. This website has all of the information you need on the cast of the popular television show.

Who will appear in Season 2 of ‘Never Have I Ever’?

Ramakrishnan, Devi—Maitreyi

In season two of Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reprises her role as Devi Vishwakumar.

Devi will be a part of a convoluted love triangle with Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben in the second season of Never Have I Ever (Jaren Lewison).

Ramakrishnan’s first significant television part was chosen by show creator Mindy Kaling from among 15,000 applicants who applied for the open casting call.

Ramakrishnan will star in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls, which was recently announced.

Darren Barnet—Paxton

In the second season of Never Have I Ever, Darren Barnet reprises his role as Devi’s high school crush, Paxton.

Barnet’s largest part to date is Never Have I Ever, although fans may remember him from small roles on major television shows like Criminal Minds, This Is Us, Agents of SHIELD, and Family Reunion.

He’s also renowned for his roles as Grant in American Pie Presents: Girls Rules and Tag in Love Hard.

—Jaren Lewison, Ben

In season two of Never Have I Ever, Jaren Lewison plays Devi’s enemy-turned-love-interested Ben.

Nevi grew surprisingly close to Ben at the end of season one, and the two even kissed.

Lewison’s biggest role to date is Never Have I Ever, but you may recognize him from the television movies Away and Back and Bad Fairy.

Poorna Jagannathan—Nalini

In season two of Never Have I Ever, Poorna Jagannathan reprises her role as Devi’s mother, Nalini.

In the first season, Nevi set out to mend her connection with her mother following a major family feud about a possible transfer to India.

Jagannathan is most recognized for her roles as Elizabeth Vogel in and Safar Khan in The Night Of. This is a condensed version of the information.