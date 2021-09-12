Who Will Perform at the VMAs in 2021?

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12th, 2021. The annual awards presentation boasts a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as a number of celebrities who attend and present.

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B, as well as the K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink, are among the multi-award nominees this year. Several have been nominated for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year, among other important categories.

When do the VMAs take place?

The show will run live on the MTV channel on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The performance will take place in the Barclays Center in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Who is hosting the event this year?

Doja Cat, an American rapper and singer/songwriter who will also perform at the ceremony, will host the 2021 VMAs.

All of the performers at this year’s VMAs are listed alphabetically below.

Cabello, Camila

The Grammy Award-nominated singer, who also stars in the next Cinderella film, will perform a live version of her current single “Don’t Go Yet.”

Chlöe Chlöe Chlöe Chlöe (from Chloe x Halle)

Chlöe Bailey of the multi-Grammy-nominated R&B sister duet Chloe x Halle will perform her track “Have Mercy” at the 2021 VMAs.

Doja Cat is a feline that lives in a

At the 2020 VMAs, the 2021 VMA host won the award for Best New Artist. She is nominated for five awards this year and will perform at the 2020 awards presentation after her medley of “Say So” and “Like That.”

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter.

Artist of the Year, Best Pop, and Song of the Summer are among the VMA categories in which the 14-time Grammy Award candidate and two-time Grammy winner has been nominated.

Kacey Musgraves is an American singer-songwriter.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning country performer will perform a world-premiere performance of her new song “Star-Crossed” at this year’s MTV VMAs. On September 10, her new album of the same name will be published.

Petras, Kim

The pop singer, who was born in Germany, will perform a new song.