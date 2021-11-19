Who Will Perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021, and How Can You Watch It?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021 will air on television in November, allowing fans to experience electrifying performances from Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, LL Cool J, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Hudson for the first time.

Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go- Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren were among the honorees honored at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with some of them stepping to the stage to perform their greatest songs.

Despite the fact that the event took place in October, it is only now being broadcast on TV and streaming media. Find out where you can watch it and who is performing what by reading on.

Who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year?

Tina Turner was inducted by Angela Bassett, Carole King was inducted by Taylor Swift, The Go-were Go’s inducted by Drew Barymore, Jay-Z was inducted by Barack Obama, Foo Fighters were inducted by Paul McCartney, and Todd Rundgren was inducted by Paul McCartney (inducted by Patti Smith)

Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron receive the Early Influence Award.

LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads received the Musical Excellence Award.

Clarence Avant receives the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Who will be performing at the event?

“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” by Taylor Swift (originally by The Shirelles, written by Carole King)

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Jennifer Hudson (originally by Aretha Franklin, written by Carole King)

“You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King

“Go Cut Creator Go”/”Going Back to Cali”/”Rock the Bells” (with Eminem)/”All I Have” (with Jennifer Lopez)/”Mama Said Knock You Out” LL Cool J – “Go Cut Creator Go”/”Going Back to Cali”/”Rock the Bells” (with Eminem)/”All I Have” (with Jennifer Lopez)/”Mama Said Knock You Out”

“It’s Only Love” by H.E.R. and Keith Urban (originally by Tina Turner and Bryan Adams)

“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” by Mickey Guyton (originally by Tina Turner)

“River Deep, Mountain High” by Christina Aguilera

“High Water Everywhere” by Gary Clark Jr. (originally by Charley Patton)

“Vacation”/”Our Lips Are Sealed”/”We Got the Beat” by The Go- Go’s

“All I Have to Do Is Dream” by Brandi Carlisle (originally by The Everly Brothers, whose Don Everly was commemorated in the in memoriam section)

“Best of You”/”My Hero”/”Everlong”/”Get Back” by Foo Fighters (originally by The Beatles, with Paul McCartney)

How to View the Ceremonies

The ceremony is an HBO exclusive, which means it can only be seen on the cable channel and its streaming spin-off HBO Max.

The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast on television. This is a condensed version of the information.