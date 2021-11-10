Who Will Perform at the Country Music Awards, and How Can Fans Watch?

On Wednesday, November 10, the 55th Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) will be held, featuring numerous performers and ensembles competing for a prize.

Luke Bryan will host the show and perform on stage once again, and there will be 12 honors presented at Country Music’s biggest night.

The Washington Newsday has put together a handy guide to everything you need to know about the event.

At the CMA Awards, who will be performing?

There will be a number of other vocalists on stage, as well as special collaborations put on specifically for the night, in addition to host Bryan.

Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett are among the performers.

Also performing will be Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and the Zac Brown Band.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy, Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Chris Young and Kane Brown are among the special collaborations.

What is the best way to watch the CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC, which has broadcast the show since 2006.

Viewers in the United States will be able to watch it on the channel at various times based on their location and the local timezone.

The CMA Awards will air on ABC in the United States at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

In Alaska and Hawaii, it’s 7 p.m. MST8 p.m. PT7 p.m. local time.

Who has been nominated for a CMA Award?

The evening features 12 awards, with artist Eric Church leading the pack with five nominations.

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

Year’s Best Entertainer

Eric Church is a musician from the United States.

Luke Combs is a musician from the United States.

Miranda Lambert is a singer and songwriter.

Stapleton, Christ

Carrie Underwood is a country music singer.

Female Vocalist of the Year is an award given to a female singer who has excelled in

Barrett, Gabby

Miranda Lambert is a singer and songwriter.

McBryde, Ashley

Morris, Maren

Caryl Pearce is a British actress.

Male Vocalist of the Year is an award given to a male singer who has excelled in

Bentley, Dierks

Eric Church is a musician from the United States.

Luke Combs is a musician from the United States.

Rhett Butler (Thomas Rhett Butler)

Chris Stapleton is a country music artist.

Year’s Best Vocal Group

Lady ALittle Big Town is a country music artist from the United States.

Midland

Dominion of the United States of America

Zac Brown Band is a band led by Zac Brown.

Year’s Best Vocal Duo

Brooks & Dunn is a clothing company founded by Brooks & Dunn

Osborne Brothers

Dan and Shay are a couple.

Florida Georgia Line (Georgia Line) Maddie and Tae are a couple. of a new artist This is a condensed version of the information.