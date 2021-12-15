Who Will Be the Winner of ‘The Voice’ in 2021? Kelly Clarkson’s team has won.

Audiences have been watching Team Kelly Clarkson, Team John Legend, Team Ariana Grande, and Team Blake Shelton compete for the title of The Voice 2021 victor for the past six weeks. Unfortunately, Team Ariana was eliminated before the finale, leaving Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom, and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple to compete for the top slot.

Despite a strong five-person final, only one person could be proclaimed the winner, but who was it? The Washington Newsday has all the details on The Voice 2021’s conclusion, including the winner.

Who Will Be The Winner Of The Voice In 2021?

Kelly Clarkson will, without a doubt, be smiling for weeks to come.

Her group, Girl Named Tom, comprised of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20, won The Voice 2021, making them the first band to win the show in its ten-year history.

Until their father was stricken with a rare form of cancer in 2017, the Liechty siblings from Pettisville, Ohio, had planned to become doctors. They’ve just been together for a few of years. After winning The Voice 2021, the group is destined for enormous success, with a $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group on the horizon.

Girl Named Tom commended The Voice for allowing them and their family to “connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for one other” in a message posted to their official Instagram shortly after the finale.

They also received some bad news about their father’s health, as he had recently undergone surgery.

The whole statement was as follows: “If you’re reading this, you’ve done the unthinkable: you’ve led a trio to victory on The Voice. You’ve not only made Voice history with us, but you’ve also helped three siblings realize their aspirations and encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You’ve accepted us for who we are and the music we’ve made, reaffirming our faith in ourselves and our work. Thank you for that.

“Our father is in excruciating pain as we type this declaration, having undergone yet another surgery. The only reason we’re still here is because of this. This is a condensed version of the information.