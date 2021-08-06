Who Will Be the Final Guest Host on ‘Jeopardy!’ After David Faber?

For the past four episodes, David Faber has served as host of Jeopardy!, but his tenure will come to an end on August 6.

The man who will take his place will be the sixteenth guest host the show has had since Ken Jennings left in January.

Faber’s stint on the show comes to an end just after he told This website that if he were offered the job, he “would say yes.”

The host of Squawk on the Street and the next guest host, on the other hand, may be losing out on a permanent job to Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who is rumored to be in talks to succeed the late Alex Trebek.

Who Will Be the Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host?

Joe Buck, a Fox sportscaster who covers both the NFL and MLB and has been the play-by-play announcer of the World Series for over 20 years, will be the show’s 16th and last guest presenter.

He has also won Sportscaster of the Year four times, including three times in a row from 2002 to 2004.

Jeopardy! will donate to a charity of Buck’s choice, as it has done with all past guest hosts. KID smART, a St. Louis-based organization that distributes free school supplies to low-income children, will be the beneficiary.

The sportscaster has a long history with the organization. Buck has been hosting an annual game show fundraiser for the organization, Back to School with Joe Buck, for the past 16 years, which has raised over $1 million.

He told Sports Broadcast Journal that he watched a lot of Jeopardy! to prepare for the new role. merely to get a handle on the mechanics. I grew up watching it, but never with the intention of hosting it… It was to see how they came out of breaks that I recently viewed it. What are their plans for breaking? What exactly are the rules of Final Jeopardy!? Whether it’s Fox NFL Sunday or Jeopardy!, these are things you have to do as a host!

He also told the source that, unlike other guest hosts who have indicated desire in the full-time gig (such as Faber, LeVar Burton, or Aaron Rodgers), he will not be auditioning for the permanent job.

