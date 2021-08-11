Who will advance to the quarter-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2021?

Tonight, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, America’s Got Talent 2021 premieres. The quarter-finals have been reached by 36 acts in total. The first round Quarter-finals will take place tonight (August 10) on America’s Got Talent, with 12 artists competing for a spot in the semi-finals. On August 17, the second quarter-final will be held, followed by the third on August 24.

A mentalist, comedians, dance groups, and a dog act are among the acts competing for a spot in the show. The winner of the wildcard will be announced during the quarter-final, and will perform in the third and final quarter-final.

On August 10, singers Dylan Zangwill, Matt Mauser, comedian Mike Goodwin, magician Patrick Kun, and vocalist Storm Large competed for the final position in the quarter-finals, with the public voting.

Who has advanced to the quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent 2021? Quarter-final 1 of America’s Got Talent

Rosalita, Peter

Peter Rosalita, a ten-year-old vocalist, will perform on America’s Got Talent.

Rosalita, who is one of America’s Got Talent’s youngest contestants, wowed the judges with his performance of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself.”

Gangstagrass

Producer Rench established and leads Gangstagrass, a New York City-based band of musicians.

The band is most recognized for writing the theme song for the FX television show Justified.

Jimmie Herrod is a character in the film Jimmie Herrod

After his performance of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie, Jimmie Herrod, 30, received the golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

Herrod is a guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini outside of America’s Got Talent.

Storm Large, the band’s co-lead vocalist, also auditioned on America’s Got Talent this season, but was not as successful.

Madilyn Bailey is a model and actress.

Madilyn Bailey is a vocalist from Los Angeles, California, who is 28 years old.

Bailey has a sizable social media following, with. This is a condensed version of the information.