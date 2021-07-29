Who Were the Real Gentlemen of Cali in ‘The Snitch Cartel: Origins’?

A warning is given at the beginning of The Snitch Cartel: Origins to indicate that the tale and characters that viewers are about to see are fictional.

The Colombian criminal thriller is based on Andrés López López’s book El Cartel de los Sapos and follows brothers Leonardo (Juan Pablo Urrego) and Emanuel Villegas (Sebastian Osorio) as they establish their own drug ring in Cali.

A voiceover in the show declares the brothers the “Gentlemen of Cali,” having practically taken over the city of Cali through their drug empire.

While the show is fictional, the appellation “Gentlemen of Cali” was given to the real Cali Cartel.

Who were the true Cali Gentlemen?

In the 1970s, Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, as well as José Santacruz Londoo, created the Cali Cartel.

The Gentlemen of Cali worked with Pablo Escobar and the Medelln Cartel for a time, but in the 1980s, they split out and created a four-man executive board with Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera.

The Cali Cartel controlled sections of New York City and the northeastern United States, while Escobar’s Medelln Cartel controlled Miami and South Florida. Until the latter organization was disbanded in 1993, they were bitter enemies.

The Cali Cartel grew into one of the most prominent worldwide drug trafficking organizations in the 1990s, controlling the great bulk of the cocaine market in the United States and Europe at one point.

How did the Gentlemen of Cali go about their business?

The cartel had multiple “cells” operating in the United States and Europe, each specializing in a different aspect of the drug trade, such as cocaine distribution or money laundering. The enterprise also included drug transport and storage jobs.

The Cali Cartel, unlike the Medelln Cartel, wanted to take a more business-oriented approach to their operations.

The Gentlemen of Cali, according to Javier Pea, a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who worked on both the Escobar and Cali Cartel cases, were “more business savvy,” according to The Cipher Brief podcast in 2017.

“What we found was that the Cali Cartel had learned not to make those types of mistakes from the Medellin Cartel,” he stated.

"Take, for example, the.