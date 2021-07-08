Who Went Home in ‘Halftime Headliners’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′?

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants The All Stars must learn a new technique to play the game. Regular Drag Race isn’t “RuPaul’s Best Friend Race” in the everlasting worlds of Lashauwn Beyond, but All Stars is. Queens who perform well are usually those who can persuade their opponents to like them and vote against them leaving.

One queen learned that lesson too late in All Stars 6 Episode 4 (named “Halftime Headliners” and available now on Paramount+), moving from an early favorite to being removed quite early—or, at the very least, departing until whatever this “game within a game” turns out to be. This is what happened in the most recent episode of All Stars 6.

Episode 4 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′ recap

The episode opens up shortly after Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s dismissal, which has been increasingly contentious in recent days after Silky told Entertainment Weekly about how she believes the queens’ votes are influenced by “groupthink.”

Her own removal, however, does not appear to confirm her theory, with Silky receiving six votes and A’Keria receiving four. Eureka, Ginger, and Ra’Jah admit that A’Keria was the one they chose to abandon. Silky cast the fourth vote, despite later telling EW that she believed Jan was the worst of the night.

It’s reassuring to see a group of plus-sized queens voting—at this stage in Drag Race history, when there have been what feels like 100 winners, it’s becoming increasingly preposterous that none of them have ever been huge females. Silky’s use of the lipstick message as a platform to remind us that Black and trans lives still matter is commendable.

Jan, on the other hand, tells the other females that she doesn’t believe she had “bottom critiques,” which her rivals dismiss as hallucination.

Jan has been a favorite victim of the producers in both of her appearances on the franchise because of her delusion and desire to win. She is unaware that the show enjoys punishing overconfident contestants by keeping them safe until they snap—they did it to Shannel in Season 1 and to Jan the first time she participated. This is a condensed version of the information.