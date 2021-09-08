Who Went Home in Episode 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7—And Who Joined Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise Episode 7 has finally aired on ABC, in which a new pair on the show was sent home due to peer pressure from their other cast members.

Despite the fact that there was no rose ceremony on the episode, which is now available on Hulu, two people departed the program, one of whom had just arrived.

On addition to two people leaving Paradise, four ladies joined the cast in the most recent episode of BiP, three of whom will make it to the rose ceremony.

After Episode 7 of BiP 2021, here’s who left and who stayed.

In Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 7, who went home?

Chris Conran is a British television presenter.

The 28-year-old landscape design salesperson from Salt Lake City, who was known as “smoke bro” during Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, was the fifth male to depart Season 7—and the second following Tré Cooper.

Chris received a rose last week from Jessenia Cruz, who had passed up her chance with Ivan Hall in order to be with him.

As a result, she was naturally irritated when he became close to Alana Milne very immediately after she joined the cast at the “VIP Party.”

Alana Milne is a British author.

The 27-year-old photographer from Toronto (and a fan of Matt’s season of The Bachelor) was immediately chastised by her new castmates for her obvious feelings for Chris. As Natasha Parker pointed out, no one was accusing Brendan Morais and Pieper James of being a couple earlier, which was a little rich given no one was accusing Brendan Morais and Pieper James of the same thing.

Chris decided to pack his belongings after being harassed by his fellow cast members. Alana didn’t appear to be interested in joining him at first (after all, she had only recently joined the program), but she finally chose to go as well.

However, she declined to ride in the same car with him on the way to the airport, implying that she was not pleased with him for essentially sabotaging her performance on BiP.

In Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 7, who joined the cast?

In addition to Alana, the following guests appeared on the most recent episode of BiP:

Alayah Benavidez, 25, is a San Antonio, Texas-based orthodontist assistant. Last seen on the season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber.

Chelsea Vaughn, a model from Brooklyn, New York, is 28 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.