Who Went Home and What Is the Game Within a Game on ‘Drag Race All Stars 6′ Episode 9?

RuPaul’s Drag Race spent much of its first season mocking America’s Next Top Model, and cruelly mocked Tyra Banks’ show’s massive amount of product placement.

However, at some point, the show shifted from mocking product placement to literally placing products.

This reaches a nadir in All Stars 6 Show 9 (available now on Paramount+), with the entire episode being a worse version of a prior challenge (the Season 9 princess and sidekicks challenge) created to flog a cartoon on WOW Presents Plus. Who knew WOW Presents Plus featured more than simply international versions of Drag Race?

The episode begins with the queens bestowing superlatives on one another, and this episode would undoubtedly win Most Messy, as the queens are mentally tormented before a heartbreaking (and slightly unfair) removal.

What Happened in Episode 9 of ‘All Stars 6’?

After saying their goodbyes to Pandora, the queens celebrate Ginger on yet another lip-sync victory, calling her a “lip-sync assassin.” This show needs to stop undervaluing funny lip-syncers, as I suggested last week. Ginger has won more lip-sync competitions than other assassins, and her conjoined twins lip-sync of “I Think We’re Alone Now” in Season 7 is one of the greatest on the program.

After the queens have debriefed on the previous episode, they receive a video message from RuPaul (sorry, I mean “Corny the Unicorn”), informing them that for this week’s episode, they must create a live-action character who could fit into the world of Drag Tots, which appears to be a real show and not just a bad game of Mad Libs.

Regrettably, they will not be appearing alongside animated characters in the style of Roger Rabbit. Instead, students must merely design and display an outfit for their character on the runway.

However, before this can happen, the queens must suffer through a series of superlatives in which they vote on who they think is the most attractive, the messiest, and the most likely to be sent home.

Following a season that was largely defined by. This is a condensed version of the information.