Who Went Home After Showing Their ‘Side Hustle’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’?

Season 6, Episode 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is now available on Paramount+, and it features a sad goodbye for one of the 11 remaining queens—or, more accurately, an exit until they inevitably return for whatever this “game within a game” turns out to be.

The queens had to create commercials celebrating drag queen side hustles this week. Who, on the other hand, was the uber queen and who underperformed? Let’s go over everything again.

The queens started by unpacking the lipsticks, where all but two people voted for Jiggly—Jiggly herself and Trinity, who both voted for Yara.

Trinity tells the girls that she voted for Yara because she admired all of Jiggly’s hard work on her costume, whereas Yara spent the most of the time Yara-ing around the workroom.

Despite producers’ attempts to exploit Trinity and Yara’s feud, the two appeared to forgive each other.

A side note on the production’s inner workings: Trinity has full facial hair in the confessionals, which are likely taped the next day. Her transition into the lovely woman Drag Race viewers know and adore is all the more astounding because her beard grows so swiftly.

Silky pitches becoming a “Ru-Witness,” Hovah’s spreading the gospel of RuPaul door to door—a pun so good that it almost has to become a challenge in Season 14—the queens are talking about what challenges they would like the next day, and Silky pitches becoming a “Ru-Witness,” Hovah’s spreading the gospel of RuPaul door to door—a pun so good that it almost has to become a challenge in Season 14.

For the time being, the queens have been divided into teams and given the duty of filming commercials promoting various side hustles that a queen might have. Teams are formed by placing the queens in height order, which (naturally) places Trinity and Yara on the same team after the producers attempted to create friction between them the day before.

Trinity and Yara are joined by Pandora and Ra’Jah, who have to make an ad for a drag queen fixer agency. Kylie, Scarlet and Eureka are making a commercial for a drag exorcism business, while Ginger, A’Keria, Jan and Silky are a drag queen escort agency—an idea that seems perhaps slightly less funny after Jiggly revealed in Untucked that. This is a brief summary.