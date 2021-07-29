Who Was the “Show Up Queen”—And Who Went Home? ‘All Stars 6’ Episode 7 Recap: Who Was the “Show Up Queen”—And Who Went Home?

When it comes to choose who to eliminate on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queen who wins the weekly challenge is forced to ask herself some difficult questions. Do you make your selection only on the basis of the most recent challenge, or do you consider the show’s track record? Do you maintain the person you love being around, the one you believe has the potential to go all the way, or do you eliminate your competition and risk enraging the fan base?

Pandora would have been sent home this week if this were a regular season of Drag Race. By far her poorest performance was in the “Show Up Queen” competition. But this is All Stars, so she was safe for another week following one of the most dramatic eliminations yet. Here’s what happened in Episode 7.

Recap of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 Episode 7

The top seven paid respect to last week’s evicted queen before the competition began this week. A’Keria is a tough queen, but she hasn’t been able to match her previous season’s glory for whatever reason. Still, it’s a shame she had to leave after what will undoubtedly go down in Drag Race history as the worst-written acting task.

Five of the final seven queens have one victory each, with Pandora and Eureka being the outliers. Sure, it appears that the producers have made some surprise decisions to limit everyone to one win rather than two, but it does make the battle appear tighter than it is.

Trinity is quietly putting herself up to win the whole thing, as these recaps have been saying for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the show is betting big on the premise that anyone may win the title, which makes for a better-than-average All Stars season.

This week’s assignment is to develop lyrics for “Show Up Queen,” a new “inspirational anthem,” and sing it live.

It’s difficult to see someone being motivated by what sounds like a number-based Drag Race tune. It does, however, allow the producers to set up their preferred targets for failure if they aren’t “inspiring enough”—whatever that means.

The queens are divided into two groups for the song, with Pandora, Ra’Jah, Trinity, and Jan in one and Kylie in the other. This is a condensed version of the information.