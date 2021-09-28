Who Was the First Couple to Be Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) began with 15 celebrities competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, but there can only be one winner. From Week 2 onwards, one pair will be eliminated from the competition, kissing their dancefloor aspirations farewell.

Last night (Monday, September 27), the first elimination episode took held, with one pair ultimately exiting the competition for good.

Cheryl Burke’s and her celebrity partner Cody Rigsby’s positions on DWTS were also found to be in jeopardy after Cheryl was forced to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Who Was the First Couple to Leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

The judgesâ€”Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioliâ€”had the final say in who would be eliminated in week one, based on the combined judge’s scores and viewer votes from weeks 1 and 2, with the judgesâ€”Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioliâ€”having the final say in who would be eliminated.

Martin Kove of Cobra Kai and Christine Chiu of Bling Empire were in the bottom two of Dancing With the Stars Week 2.

Martin had received a score of 28 out of 80, thus his placement in the bottom two may not have surprised viewers.

Christine, on the other hand, finished in joint seventh place with a score of 50 out of 80. However, as Week 2 shown, a high ranking on the leaderboard does not always guarantee a celebrity’s survival.

Christine and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were ultimately saved by all four judges, meaning Martin and his professional partner Britt Stewart were eliminated from the competition.

Following the announcement, Kove told host Tyra Banks, “I’m feeling beyond belief.” “I’m fine.”

During the competition, Kove received only 13 and 15 points. He scored a 13 for his Pasa Doble in week one and a 15 for his Cha Cha in week two, giving him the lowest overall score of 28 out of 80.

