Who was the assailant of Seth Rollins? Elisah Spencer has been identified as the assailant of a WWE superstar.

Police have identified the fan who assaulted Seth Rollins at WWE RAW on Monday night.

Elisah Spencer, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the New York Police Department.

The man is facing many charges after tackling the WWE star during a live concert at the Barclay’s Center, according to ESPN.

Spencer faces charges of attempted assault and attempted arts and cultural affairs infringement (disrupting live sporting event).

Spencer’s decision to charge at Rollins during the event is unclear.

The incident’s video has received millions of views on social media, and Rollins is said to have experienced lip swelling but declined medical treatment.

After a brawl with Finn Balor, the wrestler, whose real name is Colby Lopez, was walking back to the arena entrance when a Spencer charged from the stands and attacked him to the ground.

On social media, footage from a variety of perspectives is being extensively shared. After a brief scuffle, Rollins was able to keep Spencer under control while security intervened.

At first, the tackle was broadcast live on television, but WWE cameras swiftly moved away when it became clear that the tackle was not part of the plan.

Rollins has yet to respond to the matter, however he did return to the show later for a match against Kevin Owens.

Following the incident, WWE issued a statement confirming Spencer’s arrest.

The statement states, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously.” “The person who assaulted Seth Rollins has been handed over to the NYPD and will face the full force of the law.” Spencer’s arrest has also been confirmed by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and culture affairs (disrupting a live athletic event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during Monday night’s Raw television broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” he tweeted.

Spencer’s escort from the building was also captured on video and uploaded on Twitter by user @VancityConner.

