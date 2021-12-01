Who was on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, the ‘Lolita Express’? The Complete List of Those Who Have Been Named

Some of the high-profile personalities who allegedly flew in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s renowned “Lolita Express” private plane include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and others.

Following reports that it was used to fly underage females to some of the late financier’s homes, Epstein’s plane was mockingly dubbed the “Lolita Express” by several media sources.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is currently underway in Manhattan, New York, and Jeffrey Epstein’s personal pilot has testified.

Larry Visoski (Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr.) piloted the Boeing 727 for nearly 30 years, reputedly transporting a slew of celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and a number of US senators.

According to The Associated Press, Visoski said that while flying Epstein and his high-profile clients aboard the two aircraft he piloted for about 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019, he never witnessed evidence of sexual behavior on planes.

Visoski told the court that he remembered Prince Andrew, as well as celebrities Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, being aboard the plane. He also included violinist Itzhak Perlman, software billionaire Bill Gates, and politician and retired astronaut John Glenn, among others.

Visoski also mentioned George Mitchell, the former Senate majority leader, as a passenger on the “Lolita Express.”

The folks mentioned above, according to Visoski, are “very important people.” (Image courtesy of The Independent.) During Tuesday’s hearing, defense attorney Christian Everdell questioned Visoski about the high-profile passengers.

“Bill Clinton, Itzhak Perlman, and Prince Andrew have all been cited. […] Did Trump take a flight on Epstein’s plane? “According to The Washington Examiner, he stated.

Visoski said, “Yes, he did.”

Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States.

Bill Clinton is a former President of the United States

Kevin Spacey is a well-known actor.

Tucker, Chris

Bill Gates is a well-known businessman.

Andrew, Prince of Wales

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Robert F

Itzhak Perlman, a violinist,

Senator John Glenn of the United States of America

George Mitchell, the former Senate majority leader,

Visoski also revealed facts about flying to Epstein’s own Caribbean island, Little St. James, during cross-examination.

Visoski told the court, “It was a regular destination.”

When asked if he had ever witnessed sex acts involving minor females, the pilot said, “Absolutely not.”

Maxwell, a former British socialite who was arrested in 2020, is facing many felony charges, including trafficking minor girls for sexual abuse by Epstein.

