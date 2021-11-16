Who Was In The Final of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Last Night?

The finale of Dancing With the Stars is approaching after 11 weeks of spectacular performances, flawless scores, and agonizing eliminations.

A double elimination occurred last night (Monday, November 15), with two couples narrowly missing out on a position in next week’s final.

Only four couples are left to compete in the all-important grand final for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Everything you need to know about the semi-final results and the ultimate top four can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Who departed last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars?

Six couples competed in the semi-finals Friday night, trying to earn their rightful place in the final.