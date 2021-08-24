Who Was Eliminated on Season 7 Episode 2 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’—and Who Gave Who A Rose?

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise has only had two episodes, but there has already been plenty of drama. The first episode had the most first-night kisses of any season thus far, and Demi Burnett went to the beach in Episode 2 to shake up some of those relationships.

This week on BiP, the men had charge of the roses, which meant the ladies had to find a man willing to keep her in. That scheme failed spectacularly for one Bachelor in Paradise candidate, prompting her to opt out of the ABC show.

Following that, the show had its first rose ceremony of the season, signaling the end of three more women’s chances on the show.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 2, who went home?

Victoria Paul, 28, from Peter’s season of The Bachelor, was the first person to depart the show. She was eliminated, but after her intentions for being on the show were questioned, she decided to depart.

James Bonsall found out after she hinted to a few participants that she was merely stringing him along for a rose so she could stay in the game, and she forgot his name a few times. Several other islanders also said she had a boyfriend back home.

She chose to drop out of the competition after James and the rest of the cast asked her straight out if she was previously taken. She appeared to admit she may have a partner in the process, saying in a confessional, “I realized I don’t have to look for what I already have at home.”

With Victoria gone, it’s unclear who James will choose in the rose ceremony—and, of course, the program makes him go last for added drama.

The following men present roses to the following women during the rose ceremony:

Jessenia Cruz to Ivan Hall Abigail Heringer to Noah Erb Serena Pitt to Joe Amabile Maurissa, Connor Brennan Gunn Tahzjuan Hawkins to Tre Cooper Deandra Kanu to Karl Smith Natasha Parker to Brendan Morais Tammy Ly to Aaron Clancy Mari Pepin to Kenny Braasch 1 out of 24